Do Pro-Life Women Get A Say In Women’s Issues?

Your first name

Abortion is often framed as a women’s rights issue by politicians and the establishment media.

With several states having passed legislation to seriously restrict or even outright ban abortion, some have accused Republicans of declaring a “war on women.”

But what about the millions of women who happen to be pro-life?

The Daily Caller’s Maranda Finney took to the streets to ask a crucial question: Do pro-life women get a say?

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow William Davis on Twitter