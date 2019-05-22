Trump’s Surprise Press Briefing Sends Liberal Media Into A Panic

Your first name

President Donald Trump called a surprise press briefing Wednesday, which sent the liberal media into a frenzy.

Trump entered the Rose Garden on short notice to rebut allegations from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he was engaged in a “cover-up.”

Trump triumphantly exclaimed “No Collusion!” and “No Obstruction!” and explained why he decided to shut down a previously scheduled infrastructure meeting with Pelosi and other Democratic leaders.

The Daily Caller’s White House correspondent Amber Athey was at the scene when everything went down. Watch Athey and Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese break down the president’s press conference and the media’s reaction in the video above.

