Behind The Scenes: WH Reporter Loses It On Trump After He Reminds Everyone He Won The Election

President Donald Trump left the White House on Friday for his trip to Japan, and the liberal media couldn’t let him leave without some absolutely insane questions.

The Daily Caller’s White House Correspondent Amber Athey was in the fray, and she recounts the process of setting up on the South Lawn and fighting with photographers to get a prime stakeout location. She also shares some of the worst questions she heard from reporters with the Caller’s Christian Datoc.

Meanwhile, Datoc recounts how the office reacted when they heard that Republican Rep. Chip Roy singlehandedly blocked the new disaster relief bill in Congress. (RELATED: Chip Roy Blocks Disaster Aid Package In The House)

