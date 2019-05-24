Exclusive: Take 20 Percent Off This Charcoal Gray Kids Bike For A Limited Time

Summertime usually means there is a good chance the kids want to get outside more, and very few outdoor activities offer the thrill of childhood fun as effectively as riding a bike. Whether your child or grandchild could use an upgrade or you are buying them a bike for the first time, this Huffy’s Valcon bike is ideal for riders aged 5-9 and those between the height of 44-56 inches.

Take 20 percent off this Huffy Children’s bike on Amazon and get free Prime shipping

Not only is this bike perfect for kids, its also super easy to assemble, has rugged tires and 6-speed settings, and best of all its on sale! Normally $129.99, you can save 20 percent for a limited time and get this bike for just $103.99.

On sale now, this charcoal gray six speed bike is just alittle over $100 for a limited time

With a great design, 6 speeds, full suspension, and front and rear handbrakes, the Valcon is the perfect choice for when your child is done with training wheels and ready for more adventurous riding, so what are you waiting? The bike even has Prime shipping meaning you can have it before the Memorial Day holiday if you order today!

