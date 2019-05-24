Top Democrat Jerry Nadler Nearly Passes Out During De Blasio Presser

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler appeared to nearly pass out Friday morning while attending a press conference with New York Mayor and presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio.

Nadler looked weak and slumped over in his chair during a presser discussing the importance of expanding speeding cameras in school zones. As the panel answered questions, Nadler appeared to almost faint.

De Blasio halted the press conference to offer Nadler water and repeatedly asked Nadler if he was alright — Nadler replied he was not, and the group began asking for a doctor. (RELATED: Whitaker Tells Judiciary Chairman Nadler His Five Minutes Are Up — The Crowd Reacts)

WATCH:

BREAKING:@RepJerryNadler has health scare during an event along side @NYCMayor talking about speed cameras. Appears to be dehydrated and pass out. He looks paper white. pic.twitter.com/dTFlPMWhgG — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) May 24, 2019

Daniel Schwarz, a spokesman for Nadler, said the New York congressman is OK.

“Seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room,” Schwarz said. “He is now responsive and receiving a check-up.”

“Appreciate everyone’s concern. Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill,” Nadler tweeted from his congressional account. “Glad to receive fluids and am feeling much better. Thank you for your thoughts.”

Appreciate everyone’s concern. Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill. Glad to receive fluids and am feeling much better. Thank you for your thoughts. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 24, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow Molly @mollyfprince

Send tips to molly@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.