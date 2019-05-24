2 Men Dead After Trying To Jump Over Drawbridge With Car: Police

Two Texas men died after trying to jump an open drawbridge in Louisiana with a car around 2 a.m. Friday, police said.

Alejandro Cazares, 23, and Roberto Alejandro Moreno, 32, died at the scene, Louisiana State Police said in a statement Friday.

Black Bayou Bridge in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, was closed off to traffic to let a boat sail by, but the passenger left the car and “pushed the gate arm up,” according to a witness.

The other person allegedly drove the vehicle under the gate, picked up the passenger and went toward the ramp at the end of the bridge.

“After stopping briefly, the driver placed the vehicle in reverse then accelerated forward in an attempt to ‘jump’ the ramp of the bridge,” the statement said. “The vehicle became airborne, landed in the waterway, and sank to the bottom.”

Investigators found the passenger outside the vehicle. The driver was unable to escape, they said. (RELATED: Tire Flies Off 18-Wheeler, Killing Tulane Student In Freak Accident)

Investigation is ongoing and the identities of those who died are currently not revealed, pending notification to next of kin.

