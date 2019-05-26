65-Year-Old Man Dies In Hawaii Following Apparent Shark Attack

A 65-year-old man was killed in an apparent shark attack Saturday, making him the fifth person to die from such an incident in Hawaii since 1995.

Maui Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources (DLNR) said the tourist was about 60 yards from shore near the Kaanapali Shores resort on Hawaii’s Maui island, Hawaii News Now reported Saturday.

Officials tried resuscitating the man after the encounter with the shark, but he was “unresponsive”, according to NBC News.

“As we got closer, I saw some blood on his stomach and then I got looking a little bit more and his wrist, it looked like the skin on his wrist was just torn off,” witness Allison Keller said, Hawaii News Now reported. “And then I got looking closer and his entire left leg from his knee down was just missing. There was no blood or anything.”

The man was pulled from water between 20 and 25-feet deep. Water conditions were clear, according to KHON 2.

More than 100 shark attacks have occurred in Hawaii since 1995, the DLNR’s website said. Five, including Saturday’s incident, were fatal and all occurred on Maui.

The man’s identity has not been disclosed, Hawaii News Now reported. (RELATED: Missing Maui Yoga Instructor Found Alive After Two Weeks In Hawaii Forest)

Maui Fire Department and the DLNR could not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

