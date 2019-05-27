Finland Sings ‘Country Roads’ After Winning Gold At Hockey Worlds

Your first name

Finland won the world hockey championship Sunday after defeating Canada, and the players sang a beautiful song afterwards.

Following the 3-1 victory, the players busted out singing John Denver’s legendary song “Country Roads,” and it was absolutely awesome. (RELATED: The John Denver Opening For ‘College GameDay’ Will Make Your Eyes Misty)

Watch the incredible moment below.

If that video doesn’t get your blood pumping, then you might not even be alive. I don’t care if you cheer for Finland or not.

Obviously, as a freedom-loving American, I only cheer for the red, white and blue, but that doesn’t mean I can’t respect any team that sings a little John Denver.

After all, “Country Roads” might be the greatest song ever made.

You’ve never lived life if you haven’t been half a dozen beers deep in a bar when that song hits the speakers. Everybody in unison cuts loose.

I might never cheer for Finland to win anything, but at least they know how to celebrate a big time victory. Props to them from the American side of the ocean.

