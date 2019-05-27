Finland Sings ‘Country Roads’ After Winning Gold At Hockey Worlds
Finland won the world hockey championship Sunday after defeating Canada, and the players sang a beautiful song afterwards.
Following the 3-1 victory, the players busted out singing John Denver’s legendary song “Country Roads,” and it was absolutely awesome. (RELATED: The John Denver Opening For ‘College GameDay’ Will Make Your Eyes Misty)
Watch the incredible moment below.
Country roads, take us home to Finland. #suomi @leijonat #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/TqvVE19oWw
— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 26, 2019
If that video doesn’t get your blood pumping, then you might not even be alive. I don’t care if you cheer for Finland or not.
Obviously, as a freedom-loving American, I only cheer for the red, white and blue, but that doesn’t mean I can’t respect any team that sings a little John Denver.
After all, “Country Roads” might be the greatest song ever made.
You’ve never lived life if you haven’t been half a dozen beers deep in a bar when that song hits the speakers. Everybody in unison cuts loose.
I might never cheer for Finland to win anything, but at least they know how to celebrate a big time victory. Props to them from the American side of the ocean.