Rep Justin Amash Holds First Town Hall Since Accusing Trump Of ‘Impeachable Conduct’

“I think it’s really important that we do our job as Congress. That we would not allow misconduct to go undeterred,” Amash said at the town hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to CNN. “We have a job to do, and I think we owe it to the American people to represent them to ensure that the people we have in office are doing the right thing, are of good character, aren’t violating the public trust.”

Amash also attacked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during Tuesday’s town hall, calling him the GOP’s “so-called” leader and alleging McCarthy did not read the Mueller report.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus condemned Amash, a founding member, for his impeachment stance on May 20.

Amash said that after reading special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into potential Russian election meddling he determined that Attorney General William Barr “deliberately misrepresented” Mueller’s report in his summary.

The congressman’s heightened public persona comes as Libertarians try to convince him to mount a third-party challenge to Trump, reported MLive.com. Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which Amash represents, went for Trump by nearly 10 points in the 2016 presidential election, according to The Washington Post.

Amash has not taken any official steps toward impeachment. Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib invited him to cosponsor an impeachment resolution with her on May 18.

