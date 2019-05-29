UFC Fighter Al Iaquinta Trashes Canada’s Health Care System After Getting Hurt

UFC fighter Al Iaquinta doesn’t sound like a big fan of the health care system up in Canada.

During a Tuesday interview with Ariel Helwani, Iaquinta ripped Canada's system after experiencing it at a visit following a loss to Donald Cerrone.

Apparently, the waits were a bit too long. Despite Helwani informing the UFC athlete that he was Canadian himself and the system was solid, Iaquinta didn't stop from stating he would be more "comfortable" getting care back in America.

Watch the funny exchange below.

I really didn’t think I’d be sitting here writing about the UFC converging into the world of Canadian health care this morning, but here we are. You never know what to expect!

You simply have to love the authenticity from Iaquinta. He starts ripping Canada, then Helwani says he’s Canadian. Some might take that as a sign to slow down but Iaquinta doesn’t hesitate for a moment.

He hated the health care and he’s going to be damn sure you all know it.

I’m not a huge fan of political debates, but this is just straight up funny. Imagine how much you have to hate a country’s health care system in order to bring it up during an interview about losing a fight to Donald Cerrone.

The last thing I want on this planet is for athletes to start getting political. It rarely works out well, but you’re kidding yourself if you didn’t laugh at how he just casually mentioned Canada’s universal health care just blows.

I can’t imagine it’s fun to get your face pounded in and then wait around to get some care. That would piss me off to.

Major props to Iaquinta for casually wrecking socialism. That’s always good for a smile or two.

