LGBT Groups And Activists Question Trump’s Backing Of Pride Month

President Donald Trump honored June as LGBT Pride month Friday afternoon on Twitter, but some LGBT groups and activists questioned whether or not the policies he’s implemented reflect the statement.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals….,” Trump tweeted. “….on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!”

The Human Rights Campaign, the largest national LGBTQ civil rights organization, describes Pride Month as, “Each year pride events are held nationwide in cities large and small, and for some Americans, it is the only occasion where they can be out and proud in their community. Pride festivals and parades are a celebration of the progress the LGBTQ community has made, but also a time to recognize the distance we still have to go to achieve full equality.”

HRC President Chad Griffin responded to the president on social media, “You can’t celebrate Pride and constantly undermine our rights — including attacking # TransHealth, discharging # TransTroops, refusing to protect LGBTQ youth, and cozying up to dictators who brutalize & marginalize LGBTQ people. This is gross hypocrisy, with an emphasis on gross.”

Interesting tweet on the heels of the Pentagon limiting transgender military service at the president’s surprise, tweeted direction. https://t.co/PqBdvQrOzP — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) May 31, 2019

Hi Caleb, I took the tweet down to avoid a pile-on. I’m glad I learned something new today! That’s great to hear about Richard Grenell. I’d really love if the administration didn’t also actively take away my rights. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) May 31, 2019

CNN analyst Ana Narvarro also weighed in, adding, “U banned transgenders from serving in military. U support adoption & foster agencies discriminating against LGBTQ couples. Your State Dpt is discriminating against same sex couples using foreign surrogates. Your Education Dept rolled-back LGBTQ protections…Happy Pride Month.”

As Griffin and Navarro referenced, Trump’s policy of banning transgender recruits from joining the military went into effect last month. The policy does not flat-out ban all transgender individuals from joining the military but it does force them to meet specific requirements.

Nice Tweet. Now, how about telling Mitch McConnell to bring up the Equality Act? — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) May 31, 2019

Ignore Trump’s lies- There is a reason why Trump and Pence are beloved by the leading anti-LGBT Leaders in America. https://t.co/D80Bd0Vlir — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 31, 2019



The Trump administration announced in February a global plan to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world, according to NBC News.

