Host Your Next BBQ In Style With Almost $100 Off This Gorgeous Outdoor Entertainment Cart
The first holiday weekend of the summer season has come and gone. Did you host any gatherings? If so, how did they go? I generally find myself thinking of items that would have been helpful during the event. Amazon has a great sale on one of these must-have items right now. It is the Keter Unity XL Espresso Brown Outdoor Entertainment Serving Cart. The combination prep station and storage unit is 53.1 inches long by 20.4 inches wide and is 35.4 inches high. In addition to the large prep area, Keter states it includes 78 total gallons of complete storage capacity which includes 54 gallons of lockable sealed storage.
The Keter’s XL Utility Cart is Amazon’s Choice and it’s on sale for just $149.98 for a limited time
The metal prep surface sits atop a heavy duty all weather-resistant brown resin with an attractive dark wood-like appearance. The prep surface is made from 430 stainless steel, making it ideal to use as an indoor or outdoor station. It can also withstand up to 110 pounds of weight on top of it. Two side bars flank the cart and can be used to hold paper towels and dish towels. Four attached S-hooks are ideal for hanging tools. A spice rack and bottle opener complete the package. Two casters offer smooth portability, allowing you to move it wherever you need it. Additionally, the adjustable legs help you stabilize it on uneven outdoor areas.
Having a great grill is one thing. Having a prep area that allows you to socialize during your event is another. This item permits you to do both. This beautiful cart is easy to assemble and very versatile. While most purchasers use it as an entertainment cart, some use it as a gardening station. Regardless of your needs, now is the time to make your purchase. It is currently over $90 off.
It retails for $239.99, but you can get yours today for only $149.98! Plus, you get free shipping with Amazon Prime. That’s a steal for an item like this. Don’t let another party go by without this great addition to your outdoor living space. You won’t be disappointed.
