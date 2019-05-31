Host Your Next BBQ In Style With Almost $100 Off This Gorgeous Outdoor Entertainment Cart

The first holiday weekend of the summer season has come and gone. Did you host any gatherings? If so, how did they go? I generally find myself thinking of items that would have been helpful during the event. Amazon has a great sale on one of these must-have items right now. It is the Keter Unity XL Espresso Brown Outdoor Entertainment Serving Cart. The combination prep station and storage unit is 53.1 inches long by 20.4 inches wide and is 35.4 inches high. In addition to the large prep area, Keter states it includes 78 total gallons of complete storage capacity which includes 54 gallons of lockable sealed storage.

The Keter’s XL Utility Cart is Amazon’s Choice and it’s on sale for just $149.98 for a limited time

The metal prep surface sits atop a heavy duty all weather-resistant brown resin with an attractive dark wood-like appearance. The prep surface is made from 430 stainless steel, making it ideal to use as an indoor or outdoor station. It can also withstand up to 110 pounds of weight on top of it. Two side bars flank the cart and can be used to hold paper towels and dish towels. Four attached S-hooks are ideal for hanging tools. A spice rack and bottle opener complete the package. Two casters offer smooth portability, allowing you to move it wherever you need it. Additionally, the adjustable legs help you stabilize it on uneven outdoor areas.