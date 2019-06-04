Guys, Our Skin Tightening Treatment Works, That’s Why We Let Everyone Try It Free

Every man wanted to look like Tyler Durden. Most of us still do.

Being a conservative in Los Angeles, California sucks. Being a 58-year old conservative man with a wife that’s about 25 years younger than you, makes it even worse. Overweight, frumpy women with buzzcuts whisper about us every time we go to the mall. The soy-boys that work at every single coffee shop always ask if I’m her father. I’m not a confrontational person. I rarely argue with idiots. These comments have never got to me. About eight months ago, my wife felt the need to tell me I looked old. She didn’t say it out of malice, but for once, a comment about my appearance did bother me. Not to the point where I could be mad at her, but enough to where I decided I needed to do something about my looks. As I mentioned before, my wife is a lot younger than me. She’s very hot and like a lot of women in that age group, she keeps up with the Kardashians, and spends a lot of time “perfecting” her Instagram page. I’m sure you’ve figured out that I rarely make an appearance on her page. As if bald spots and receding hairlines aren’t enough of an announcement that your good years are behind you, nature also adds wrinkles and sagging skin as a final touch -and a wife to announce their arrival. I’m a production executive who works nearly 16 hours a day. I make it to the gym 2 to 3 times a week, but I don’t have the time to follow a multi-step skincare routine or get facials like the pretty boys who play superheroes in the movies. I actually have real work to do. You know, like making sure the pretty boys who play superheroes actually make it to set.

“Babe, you would look so much hotter with Botox. Brad Pitt gets it!” -My dear wife said to me as I got out the shower after a long day. I was so tired from dealing with the circus that is my job, that I just ignored her unsolicited commentary and went straight to bed. The next morning, I checked myself out in the mirror. I think I ignored the wrinkles and the sagging because I thought “well this is part of aging”. I didn’t know there were men out there who could look as good as Brad Pitt. (Yes, I googled recent pictures of him. Spare me your judgment) As semi-hurt as I was, that was all the motivation I needed. That same day, I made it my mission to give my old-man skin a tighter, younger look without doing anything extreme or embarrassing. Emphasis on embarrassing. After a few months of trial and error, I discovered a facelift alternative that actually works. I have to be honest though, it does require adopting a new skin-tightening routine. And trust me, seeing how much more youthful your skin looks will make it worth the extra 5 minutes it takes to do.

My skin tightening mission started off a little bumpy. In my 58 years of life, I’ve done so much damage to my skin, you would think I was doing it on purpose. I drink every night. I’ve smoked cigarettes for over 40 years. Sunscreen? Yeah, no. This lifestyle left me with wrinkles across my forehead, crow’s feet that almost extended to my hairline, and smile lines that didn’t leave once I stopped smiling. The first thing I did was visit a dermatologist. According to the guys I work with, he was the best in town. Not even 2 minutes into my consultation, he immediately told me I needed Botox and Juvederm. He called it a “liquid facelift”. Intrigued, I entertained this idea, it seemed much less invasive than an actual facelift. Then he told me this liquid facelift would cost me $2800 and I had to repeat this process every 3 months. So basically, I’d be spending $11,200 a year if I decided to go this route. Naturally, I said no thanks. It was time to take matters into my own hands.

I researched wrinkle reversal and skin tightening. You’d be surprised how much information is out there. It’s amazing that dermatologists and plastic surgeons are still in business considering the vast amount of skincare treatments you can do yourself. Wrinkles and sagging skin happen when your skin becomes less elastic due to lack of collagen production. Once you turn 25, your body starts producing less collagen, in return you get wrinkles and your skin begins to sag. The key to preventing and in my case, repairing aging skin is to boost collagen production and promote cell turnover. Cell turnover is shedding the outer layer of skin to reveal new, collagen-packed skin. You can get this process done at a doctor’s office for a few thousand dollars, or you can do this yourself at home for MUCH less. You only need one thing; a skin tightening treatment.

Through my research, I found the most effective one to be LifeCell All-in-One Anti-Aging Treatment. As soon as I received my order in the mail, I washed my face and put it on. I continued to use LifeCell twice a day, every morning and evening for 10 more days. I didn’t even have to think about it. The product had seamlessly became part of my daily routine. By Day 11, I noticed the wrinkles on my forehead were a lot less deeper than they were 2 weeks ago. My wife asked if I was doing something different. I wasn’t ready to tell her anything, yet. I knew my skin was starting to look better, but I wasn’t completely sold until Day 20. As I mentioned before, I smoked for a very long time. That bad habit has left me with some particularly unattractive wrinkles around my mouth. After almost 3 weeks of using LifeCell, they look like they’re on their way to disappearing! Two nosy women on set asked me if I had “work done” This is the moment I knew LifeCell was worth it. By Day 30, I told everyone I knew about LifeCell. It took so much self-control to not write this story sooner. My skin looks tighter, and it feels more firmer. I don’t look like Brad Pitt, but I definitely look like I shaved a few years off.

During this period of experimentation, I decided to do further research on LifeCell and why it works. I was convinced this wasn’t your typical wrinkle cream. The fact that it only cost me $5 to try it out, made me even more curious. How could a

product this effective, be so affordable? I learned LifeCell works by combining 5 of the top dermatologist recommended products into one formula; Retinol, DMAE, Vitamin C, Dermaxyl, and Peptides. When the product is fully absorbed into the skin, it’s still working deep from within and promoting collagen reproduction and mounting skin elasticity. Wrinkles and sagging skin are addressed with its potent cocktail of clinically tested anti-aging and skin firming ingredients.

How To Get A 30-Day Trial

I purchased my order of LifeCell Anti-Aging Treatment directly from the manufacturer. They’re so confident in their product, they offer a 120-Day Money Back Guarantee. Something that’s rarely offered in the skincare industry. Because I’m always looking out for my readers, I contacted LifeCell directly to tell them about the article I was writing. They offered an exclusive promotion to my readers. Click this link to claim your 30 Day Trial of LifeCell All-in-One Anti-Aging Treatment. This offer is limited and won’t last forever. Don’t forget to come back and let me know about your results. Everyone is different, and as with all products, results vary and aren’t always guaranteed so I’m curious to see how LifeCell works for you. Next time, I’ll cover my endeavor into hair regrowth! Good luck.