Former Arkansas State Senator Found Shot Dead In Her Own Home

A former Republican Arkansas state Senator was found dead in her home, having sustained a lethal gunshot wound.

Linda Collins-Smith’s former press secretary Ken Yang said the former state Senator died from a gunshot wound in her Pocahontas, Arkansas, home. Neighbors allegedly heard gunshots a day or two before a dead body was discovered Tuesday, KATV reported.

Arkansas State Police public information officer Bill Sadler said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email Wednesday that officials were contacted Tuesday afternoon. A state medical examiner will confirm the identity of the human remains Wednesday.

“A manner and cause of death will be determined by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory,” Sadler continued. “The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been requested by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department to be the lead investigative agency in what is currently being handled as a homicide investigation.”

It is unclear how the alleged murder happened.

Collins-Smith served in the state House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013, switching from a Democrat to a Republican months after becoming elected. She was later elected to the state Senate in 2014 for District 19, according to the Daily Beast. She lost reelection in 2018. (RELATED: Arkansas Senate Passes Bill Mandating 72 Hour Waiting Period Before Abortions)

“To so many of us, Senator Linda Collins-Smith was more than just a colleague,” the Democratic Party of Arkansas tweeted Tuesday. “She was a friend and warm person.”

To so many of us, Senator Linda Collins-Smith was more than just a colleague. She was a friend and warm person. We are stunned and saddened to hear of her death. Please join us in prayer as we remember her family and her loved ones. #arpx pic.twitter.com/7Gfx4BDiox — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) June 5, 2019

“She was a passionate voice for her people and a close member of our Republican family,” the Arkansas GOP tweeted Tuesday. “We are praying for her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Today, we learned of the untimely death of former Senator Linda Collins Smith. She was a passionate voice for her people and a close member of our Republican family. We are praying for her loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/uOg76yd6dF — Arkansas GOP (@ARGOP) June 5, 2019

Her political stances included overturning Roe v. Wade, protecting gun rights and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

