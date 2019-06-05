Google Fires Republican Engineer Who Spoke Out Against ‘Outrage Mobs’

The Republican Google engineer who penned an open letter about the company’s “outrage mobs” and “witch hunts” was fired on Friday, The Daily Caller has learned.

Last Wednesday, Mike Wacker was put on paid administrative leave and fired two days later. (RELATED: Republican Google Engineer Pens Open Letter About Company’s ‘Outrage Mobs’ And ‘Witch Hunts’)

The day before his suspension, Wacker went on Fox Business to discuss the company’s anti-conservative bias, telling Trish Regan, “You don’t know what’s going to offend somebody next and a lot of time they are going to HR over these trivial things.”

#Google Software engineer @m_wacker SOUNDS OFF on his company’s anti-conservative bias: “These outrage mobs are so hostile. You want to kind of want to push back on them… but if you push back, they can turn on you instead.” #TrishRegan pic.twitter.com/giUYQFAxay — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) May 29, 2019

Wacker was the moderator of the Republicans listserv at Google and detailed in a Medium post his disputes with left-wing employees, several of which escalated into official complaints.

The firing came just before news broke over the weekend that the Department of Justice was preparing an antitrust probe into the search giant. The company filed an appeal yesterday against a $1.7 billion antitrust penalty imposed by the European Commission over AdSense, Google’s ad sales platform.

A spokesperson for Google declined to comment for this article.