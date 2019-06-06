CNN’s Acosta, MSNBC Praise Trump’s D-Day Speech

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta was one of many reporters and commentators to praise President Donald Trump on Thursday morning for the speech he gave in front of world leaders at the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Trump took the podium after French President Emmanuel Macron at the Normandy American Cemetery on Omaha beach, the grave site of more than 9,300 American military members who died in World War II. (RELATED: 7 Minutes To Live: The Extraordinary Story Of D-Day Veteran Andy Andrews)

“You are the pride of our nation, you are the glory of the republic, and we thank you from the bottom of our heart,” Trump said, before adding that the soldiers who came to Normandy “knew that they were carrying on their shoulders not just the pack of a soldier, the but the fate of the world.”

“They came from the farms of a vast heartland, the streets of glowing cities and the forges of mighty industrial towns. Before the war, many had never ventured beyond their own community. Now, they had come to offer their lives halfway across the world,” he continued.

CNN and MSNBC praised the president’s speech following its conclusion.

“I think this is perhaps the most on message moment of Donald Trump’s presidency today. We were all wondering whether he would veer from his remarks, go off of his script there, but he stayed on script, stayed on message and, I think, rose to the moment and as he was talking about those men gathered behind them he described them as being among the greatest Americans who have ever lived.”

“It was really one of those moments that I think Donald Trump needed to rise to in order to, I think, walk away from the cemetery, walk away from this hallowed ground and have people back at home saying, you know what, no matter what I think about the current president of the United States, he said the right thing at Normandy. He did the right thing at Normandy,” he continued.

Acosta also stated that the president may have stayed on script because he was interviewed by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham just moments before the speech, if not delaying it, but quickly brushed that aside.

Best speech of Trump’s presidency. Kept to script, not about him, maintained dignity and honor of the occasion. pic.twitter.com/58MXNK3nnQ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 6, 2019



“But honestly, I think you have to put that to the side and recognize this was just a really captivating, stirring remarkable moment for the entire world to witness,” Acosta added. “As politics was just put aside, washed aside, as we remember the bravery and courage of the men today.” (RELATED: Trump Reads FDR’s Prayer At 75th D-Day Anniversary Event)

CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash offered similar praise, stating that Trump’s speech “was different … he moved people, and he did so by understanding exactly what he was supposed to do.”

Pres Macron applauds and then embraces Pres Trump as @POTUS concludes his D-Day Anniversary speech. pic.twitter.com/9JBlzgfEhQ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 6, 2019

MSNBC morning host Joe Scarborough echoed that sentiment on his show Thursday morning.

“I’m also glad the president chose to have the discipline to stick to script and delivered what, again, I believe is the strongest speech of his presidency,” Scarborough stated. “There was one especially beautiful moment and I loved the thought because – any World War II documentary you see, any Vietnam documentary you see, when the interviewer starts talking about them being heroes, they will tear up and they’ll say ‘the heroes were the ones that never came back.’ Well Trump said that that’s what these heroes were saying.”

