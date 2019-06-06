This Charcoal Grill Is On Sale For Over $50 Off-For A Limited Time

It’s grilling season! To be perfectly honest, I’ve been craving grilled food since theend of March when it got slightly warmer than cold outside. Now, it’s officially recognized as grilling season. In honor to celebrate this glorious (would you call it a holiday?) time of year – Amazon is selling the Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill for $55.00 off.

Normally $384, this kettle charcoal grill is just $329.00 for a limited time

This grill can do practically anything. For starters, it’s a charcoal grill. I think that’s scientifically proven to give food a better taste than gas grills. So, add a plus in that column. Secondly, how many picnics or get-togethers do you host over the summer? This grill can hold up to 19 burgers at a time. No need to keep your guests hungry and waiting when you can cook in bulk.

When it comes to outdoor grills, one might get nervous about rust. Or, especially with charcoal grills, people ponder where to put the lid. Weber has got you covered. The porcelain-enameled lid and bowl retain heat, and won’t rust or peel. Plus, the grill has a Tuck-Away lid holder on the side of it to place the lid without worrying about placing it on the ground.

This Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill is perfect. It has thought of everything. So, what are you waiting for? Buy it today and get cooking!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.