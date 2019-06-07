‘Tough Decision’: Little Boy Explains Why He Missed The School Bus In Viral Letter To Mom

A little boy’s letter to his mom of why he had to make the “tough decision” to miss the school bus has gone viral.

The Missouri boy said he did not want to be interrupted while he was “moping” in his bed, Fox 8 reported.

“As your son, I regret to inform you that I’ve missed my means of public transportation,” the boy wrote in 2017, according to a tweet his sister Sarah posted Tuesday.

“I know you must be on a roller coaster of emotions right now but rest assured, I’ve decided to stay home,” the letter added. “This was a tough decision to make while you were gone for 20 minutes.”

never forget the time my brother missed the bus and wrote my mom this note pic.twitter.com/ETqbzW7adN — sarah ♡ (@sarahhollidayyy) June 4, 2019

The letter goes on to show the pros and cons of missing school. (RELATED: Officials May Rebuild Columbine High School For Security Reasons)

The boys said it was alright that he missed the bus because his grades would be fine since this was his “first day home this quarter” and “today was gonna be a bad one, can’t get over my hair.”

In the cons, he wrote that his mom would “have to call the school and tell them I’ve got polio” and skipping school “might become a habit.”

The post had more than 900,000 likes and more than 200,000 retweets on Twitter at the time of reporting.

