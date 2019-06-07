Trump Puts His Signature At The Top Of D-Day Proclamation Signed By World Leaders

Rachel Stoltzfoos | Staff Reporter

President Donald Trump put his signature at the very top of a D-Day proclamation document he and 15 other world leaders signed on Thursday.

A photo of the document shows his relatively large signature in the top left corner while everyone else’s signatures, including those of French President Emanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, are in the bottom part of the document.

Trump signed the proclamation at a ceremony in France commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy. (RELATED: 7 Minutes To Live: The Extraordinary Story Of D-Day Veteran Andy Andrews)

Trump’s decision to put his name at the top got some traction on Twitter. A handwriting expert said on CNN, “The size of the signature correlates with narcissism, with ego, with a grandiose sense of self-importance.”

Some posited Trump may have been the last one to sign the document and so he ran out of room. One user said it’s “pathetic” to even talk about its placement.

Another said Trump has the right to sign the document wherever he wants because of America’s role in defeating the Nazis in World War II.

Trump delivered a moving address on the battle at a commemoration event in Normandy, in which he personally thanked and recognized U.S. veterans of the battle who were present for the speech. “You are the pride of our nation, you are the glory of the republic, and we thank you from the bottom of our heart,” he said.

