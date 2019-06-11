Best Gift For Tech Savvy Dads – Newest Apple Watch Is A Winner
Father’s Day is June 16. If you are still looking for the perfect gift and want to get him something special, I have a great idea for you. Consider getting your dad an Apple Watch. Amazon has competitive prices on all variations of this state-of-the-art product. My kids chipped in to buy me the Apple Watch Series 4 for Mother’s Day this year and I love it! Apple already has the reputation for being the best. Regardless, they continue to up their game. The latest Series 4 version has all the previous bells and whistles, but they added some new health savvy components as well. The new FDA-cleared ECG function includes electrical and optical heart sensors. This provides users with the ability to see their heart rate at all levels of exertion.
The Apple Watch Series 4 is the perfect gift for mom or dad and comes with a variety of different band and size options and colors
When there is a concern, the watch sends you a notification. It will alert you if your heart rate is too high, too low, or irregular. It also has a fall sensor and an SOS feature if you need to send for help. Plus, the watch is housed in an aluminum case and is even water resistant. Have no fear, all the things you liked about the predecessor remain intact. It still tracks your exercise and allows you to complete with other users. Additionally, the Haptic feedback technology permits users to view data, make calls, and respond to message by touch as well as voice. With an improved 64-bit dual-core processor,the S4 is twice as fast as its S3 predecessor.
