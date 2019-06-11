Donny Deutch’s New Show On MSNBC Hits New Low

MSNBC’s new weekend program, “Saturday Night Politics,” reached a new low in ratings this past Saturday.

The show hosted by Donny Deutsch has been on the air for less than two months so far.

Last Saturday, 686,000 people tuned into Deutsch’s show with 56,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research. That marks a 25% drop in total viewers from the show’s premiere on May 4, which raked in 919,000 viewers.

The numbers have not reached the height of the premiere since then, which included an interview with presidential hopeful South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Inbox: “MSNBC announced today the premiere of ‘ Saturday Night Politics with Donny Deutsch’ on Saturday May 4 at 8 pm ET. The new program is part of MSNBC’s expansion of programming on the weekends.” First show will feature interview with 2020 Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 3, 2019

Fox News’ competing programming of “Watters World,” hosted by Jesse Watters, has held relatively stable throughout the length of Deutsch’s show. Watters World has had at least 1.4 million viewers each week since Saturday Night Politics’ debut. In three of the six weeks Deutsch has been on air, Watters more than doubled Deutsch’s total viewers.

Comparatively, Deutsch has yet to lose to CNN’s competing programming, “CNN Newsroom,” and even doubled them up on ratings multiple times.

Little @DonnyDeutsch, whose show, like his previous shoebiz tries, is a disaster, has been saying that I had been a friend of his. This is false. He, & separately @ErinBurnett, used to BEG me to be on episodes of the Apprentice (both were bad), but that was it. Hardly knew him,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

President Donald Trump weighed in on “Little Donny Deutsch’s” show this weekend calling it “a disaster,” while referencing his previous show. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Throws Donny Deutsch A Bone)

As Trump pointed out, Deutsch had a show on CNBC called Big Idea, which averaged 69,000 in the demo over its four-year stretch from 2005-2008.

Follow Mike on Twitter