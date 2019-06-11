Michael Avenatti: Joe Biden Using ‘My Slogan And Theme’

Your first name

Embattled attorney Michael Avenatti said former Vice President Joe Biden is using his “slogan and theme” with the “make America America again” line Biden used on the campaign trail Thursday.

Biden unveiled the line during a speech hammering President Donald Trump in Iowa on Thursday.

Fox News carried Biden in Ottumwa live, and Trump had AF1 TVs on Fox. Biden said Trump, who criticizes people in “bizarre” “damaging” ways, is threat to values of decency, honor. Biden: “Let’s make America America again” and 4 years of Trump will be viewed as an aberration. pic.twitter.com/RnOC0Ew4P5 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 11, 2019

“I used it throughout the US when I was exploring a run. Including in Iowa and at the Wing Ding last year. A supporter of mine even made a video centered on the message. It was my slogan and theme,” Avenatti told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a text message.

Avenatti, who briefly explored a presidential run and now faces a slew of criminal charges, did in fact use the line previously.

He closed an August 2018 speech at the annual Iowa Wing — a frequent stop for potential presidential candidates — by saying, “we will make America America again.”

He used the line a month later while announcing an anti-Trump rally in Texas.

“We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again,” Avenatti wrote in a September 2018 tweet.

Avenatti said he wasn’t bothered by Biden using the slogan.

“Since I won’t be using it, I guess somebody should because it’s a damn good slogan and message,” Avenatti told TheDCNF.

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment

Biden faced scrutiny earlier in June after releasing a climate plan that repeatedly featured identical, or near-identical, language as other sources.

Josh Nelson, co-director of environmentalist group CREDO Action, highlighted two instances where Biden’s campaign used the exact same language as left-wing nonprofits, without citations.

A subsequent review of Biden’s plan by The Daily Caller News Foundation identified three other examples of similarly phrased excerpts.

The Biden campaign said the missing citations were “inadvertently” left out.

