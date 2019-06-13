Frame The Moment: We Found The Best Action Cameras For Your Outdoor Adventures!

If you’re constantly on the go but hate to miss the memorable moments, consider investing in an action camera that can go with you anywhere and capture your wildest adventures. There are hundreds of action cameras out there, but not all of them come with the same quality and features. Without further ado, here are the best action cameras we could find after doing some research.

Best 360 Camera

This tiny camera is as powerful as it is versatile. It shoots 5.7K video and 18MP photos, has WiFi connectivity and works with your smartphone so you can preview what you captured, and offers superior flow state stabilization. The One X app is feature-packed to help you edit your videos. This camera isn’t waterproof out of the box, but protective cases are sold separately. The camera itself will set you back $399.

Best Waterproof Action Camera





This list would be missing something if we didn’t mention the latest GoPro model. If you need the most rugged and waterproof action camera for your outdoor activities, this one’s for you. This touch screen camera shoots 4K HD video and 12MP photos. You can even control it hands-free with your voice! It also offers superior stabilization, so you’ll get a smooth video every time. This camera typically retails for $399.99, but it’s on sale for $329 for a limited time at Amazon.

Best Budget Action Camera





This action camera takes 4K HD video and 16MP photos, and it has excellent reviews considering its low price. It received an average rating of 4.3/5 stars from more than 700 Amazon customers. It features a wrist remote control, WiFi connectivity, and app control. It’s even waterproof to 100 feet. And it costs only $49.99, a fraction of what similar cameras run.

