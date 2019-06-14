Kids Cartoon Show Introduces Lesbian Pony Couple

The hit kids cartoon show “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” will introduce a lesbian pony couple in the upcoming episode for its final season on Saturday.

The character Scootaloo will appear alongside the show’s two new characters, “Aunt Holiday” and “Aunt Lofty.” The episode is set to air during the height of gay pride month as millions across the country participate in rallies to celebrate LGBT Pride. Back in 2017, it was confirmed by show writer Micheal Vogel that the two characters are a lesbian couple:

When I say “cute couple” I’m saying that Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty are a cute couple. Yes. — mktoon (@mktoon) October 12, 2017

Vogel reaffirmed them as a couple a few days ago on twitter saying, “Hey hey!!! @NicoleDubuc , @joshhaber and I doin[g] what we can to bring more EQuality to EQuestria!! #PrideMonth”

“I think it’s fantastic that we can show that what truly defines a family is love — that, to me, is the core of ‘My Little Pony,'” said show producer Nicole Dubac to Buzzfeed News. Vogel agreed with his colleague, saying, “Nicole and I thought this was a great opportunity to organically introduce an LGBTQ couple in the series, and we asked Hasbro and they approved it.”

This wouldn’t be the first children’s cartoon to explicitly mention two characters’ sexuality. Just a few weeks ago, the cartoon “Arthur” announced that longtime character “Mr. Ratburn” was a homosexual man and featured his wedding in their season opener.

Season twenty-two of popular, long-running kids’ cartoon Arthur opened with a wedding. Teacher Mr. Ratburn has a new husband. https://t.co/rWFVtIYpG4 pic.twitter.com/1YR1KJ1Qby — Elly Lonon (@EllyLonon) June 7, 2019

Some expressed suspicions over the shows decision to introduce lesbian characters into child-friendly programming.

Christian advocate Ken Ham notes, “It seems more and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon of the war against children to destroy them by drawing them into depravity. This is a reminder to parents as you consider TV programs, purchasing books, toys, etc., for children, to keep this in mind at all times.”

On Thursday, a petition was made by the organization “One Million Moms” demanding networks not air LGBTQ related programming stating, “Please sign our petition urging Cartoon Network to put a stop to pushing the LGBTQ agenda by deleting the “Happy Pride” ad immediately and no longer airing programs with same-sex couples.”

At the time of publishing the petition has 9,867 signers and the episode is still scheduled to air on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

