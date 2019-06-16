Candace Owens: Kanye Opened The Door For The Black Conservative Movement

For the past two years, Candace Owens has been leading an effort to try and bring minorities into the conservative movement, and last year it caught the attention of a very famous celebrity.

Rapper Kanye West tweeted, “I like the way Candace Owens thinks,” which set off fireworks on the on the internet. Owens sat down with The Daily Caller to discuss her reaction to West’s praise, what it means for the conservative movement, and where she goes from here.

