Great White Shark Bites Chum From Fishing Boat In New Jersey

Some fishermen in New Jersey got the surprise of a lifetime Monday.

According to The New York Post, Jeff Crilly was out with his buddies Monday casting some lines when a gigantic great white shark snatched up his bait from the boat. Crilly told the Asbury Park Press that he thinks the shark was between 16 and 18 feet, which is pretty terrifying considering his boat was only 31 feet long.

Watch the scary encounter below.

Listen up folks, there's only one way to deal with a shark that gets close to you, and it's to open up with a machine gun like a it's a "Red Dawn" style invasion.

Load up, cock it and then let the lead fly.

If you’re in a massive boat, then you probably have nothing to worry about. That wasn’t really the case here. Crilley’s boat wasn’t very big at all.

In that event, you don’t stop shooting until you run out of ammo. Spray the damn ocean like your life depends on it because it most certainly might.

For all of you clowns right now thinking that’s not really realistic because you might not have guns on your boat, I have some more free advice for all of you.

Don’t hit the open water unless you’re armed. As they say, the “implications” out on the open ocean are always unpredictable. It’s always best to be strapped in case you run into a shark or any other kind of trouble.

Overall, it’s a pretty cool moment for Crilly and his buddies, even if it was pretty scary. I’m glad to see we didn’t have to watch a “Jaws” situation unfold on camera.

