‘Poor People’s Campaign’ Forum Hosting 10 2020 Democrats Draws Crowd Of Only Hundreds

Social justice group Poor People’s Campaign hosted a forum Monday featuring several prominent Democratic presidential candidates, yet only a few hundred people showed up in attendance.

The event was held at Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C., and featured Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Michael Bennet of Colorado in addition to former Vice President Joe Biden, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, author Marianne Williamson and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam, according to CBS News.

Attendees said the event was open to the public at no or low cost and had been marketed for months. (RELATED: Here’s What DC Had To Tell President Trump On His Birthday)

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s Orlando, Florida, campaign rally Tuesday drew in crowds of thousands, many who waited in lines two days before the event even started.

Event security at the Poor People’s Campaign forum threw The Daily Caller News Foundation out for reporting on the turnout.

Watch to see how it all played out.

