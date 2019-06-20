Polish Parliament Member Invites AOC To ‘Study The Concentration Camps Here For Real’

Polish Parliament member Dominik Tarczynski sent a letter to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez formally inviting her to Poland to visit former sites of concentration camps.

With this letter, I am formally inviting @AOC to come to Poland,where Adolf Hitler set up the worst chain of concentration camps the world has ever seen, so that she may see that scoring political points with enflamed rhetoric is unacceptable in our contemporary Western societies pic.twitter.com/ivOTfmiCfo — TARCZYŃSKI Dominik (@D_Tarczynski) June 20, 2019

Tarczynski wrote to Ocasio-Cortez “out of distress in having learned of your recent statements regarding concentration camps.”

He described the concentration camps the Nazis constructed in Poland and how they “caused a deep wound that persists on our proud Polish and European history that we must all deal with every single day.”

Tarczynski also formally invited her to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau, Treblinka, Sobibor and Majdanek.

“I look forward to hearing back from you with the hope of setting up a trip to my country soon,” he wrote to the congresswoman.

The letter came shortly after Ocasio-Cortez compared the U.S. southern border to concentration camps in an Instagram Live Video. (RELATED: LIBERALS DEFEND AOC’S DESCRIPTION OF MIGRANT DETENTION CENTERS AS ‘CONCENTRATION CAMPs’)

Liberal media came to her defense and eventually triggered responses from Auschwitz Memorial and Yad Vashem.

@chrislhayes Please consider following @AuschwitzMuseum where everyday we commemorate and educate about the tragic human history of #Auschwitz. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 18, 2019

Despite Tarczynski’s readiness in reaching out to Ocasio-Cortez, Poland also has its own problems with anti-Semitism.

Grafitti reading “Jews Away” was found on ruins in a village in East Poland just last week, according to Times of Israel. (RELATED: HOLOCAUST RESEARCH CENTER YAD VASHEM FIRES BACK AT OCASIO-CORTEZ’S ‘CONCENTRATION CAMP’ COMPARISON)

Tarczynski’s letter concluded by telling Ocasio-Cortez “you often speak of bipartisanship and I feel this is one area in particular where we can begin to live that ideal.”

