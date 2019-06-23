Watch Alexandra Daddario And Henry Cavill In The Trailer For ‘Night Hunter’

Alexandra Daddario’s new movie “Night Hunter” looks like it could be very interesting.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A weathered Lieutenant, his police force, and a local vigilante are all caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who’s linked to years of female abductions and murders.”

Judging from the trailer, this movie, which also stars Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley, is going to be incredibly dark.

Give it a watch below.

First off, Daddario is one hell of an actress, and she’s also a certified smoke. I’ve never seen anything with her that I didn’t find entertaining. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Her being a smoke show is just a bonus.

Secondly, any movie or TV show that’s dark and about hunting down a killer is always something I’m going to give a chance. That’s just a fact.

I don’t even really care who is in the cast. Now, this cast is loaded with talent, but I’d probably watch it no matter who it’s starring.

Hunting a killer is always great content.

“Night Hunter” is scheduled for an August 15th release. I’m thinking I’m going to have to check this one out, especially with Daddario involved.