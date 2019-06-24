Giant Squid Captured On Film For Only The Second Time In History

A giant squad was filmed for only the second time in history.

NOAA Ocean Explorer posted a video on Twitter of the squid in the Gulf of Mexico, and it’s truly unreal. According to the HuffPost, it’s only the second time the creature has been captured on film. The first time one was filmed was in 2012.

Watch the awesome video below.

Big…or maybe we should say “giant” news! A few days ago, we posted about how Journey into Midnight expedition team was hunting for giant squid in Gulf of Mexico. Well, they found one… Take a break from #Okeanos live video for the full story: https://t.co/HAdRebectL pic.twitter.com/6cNVH2b0IM — NOAA Ocean Explorer (@oceanexplorer) June 21, 2019

This is truly the stuff of nightmares. Imagine swimming through the ocean and seeing that beast hanging around. You’re just out for a fun surf and an animal rises from the depths of hell to terrorize you. Truly horrifying.

Look, I hate stuff in the ocean. I really do. Stuff in the wilderness is one thing. You can see it coming and you know what you’re dealing with. That’s not the case at all with the ocean.

You can’t see anything, which makes it terrifying. On one hand, this is an awesome discovery. On the other hand, I kind of want to deploy some submarines to hunt these things down and kill them.

You hate to do it, but we can’t have terrifying beasts like this one roaming around freely.

Blast those things out of the water immediately. Load up the torpedo tubes and cut loose. Just to show how serious I am, I will no longer be going into the ocean until these things are dead.

Props to me for putting my money where my mouth is.