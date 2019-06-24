Soap Actress Crops Out Time Stamp To Blame Trump For ‘Torture’ That Happened Under Obama

Actress Nancy Lee Grahn cropped the time and date from a photo she posted Friday to blame Trump for something that actually occurred during the Obama administration.

Grahn, best known for her roles on “Santa Barbara” and “General Hospital,” tweeted photos of children wrapped in aluminum emergency blankets and huddled together in an immigration detention center, claiming that their “torture” was the result of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“Trump administration is forcing children 2 sleep on cement floor with an aluminum blanket & lights on all night. Sarah Fabian from DOJ argued in court that it was good enough & soap was unnecessary. Companies making 750 a kid a day to torture them,” she tweeted.

By Sunday, Caleb Hull had called Grahn out for her “total lie,” also taking aim at the media’s failure to report on the conditions in immigration detention centers during the Obama administration. (RELATED: Here Are The Photos Of Obama’s Illegal Immigrant Detention Facilities The Media Won’t Show You)

“30,000 retweets for this total lie. These pictures are from 2015 and Nancy cropped the time stamp out of the top left. This only further proves the media took an 8 year nap under Obama,” he tweeted.

Grahn appeared to be aware that her photos had caused a stir, and doubled down on Monday, dismissing criticisms of her post as rants from children. “My timeline is filled with ‘tweets aren’t available’ posts because Trumpers don’t know that they were muted long ago and are continuing to rant to no one. Kinda like holding a kids head at arms length when they’re swinging at you,” she tweeted.