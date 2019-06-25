15 Astonishing Health Hacks – Crack The Code To A Better You

Health has become a hot topic in recent years – getting healthy, being healthy, staying healthy. But what does it really mean and how do we achieve it? Thankfully for us, there are people who have devoted their entire lives to the field of health, fitness, and longevity. While many factors go into our vitality, such as age, genetics, diet and exercise, there are plenty of things we can take control of to ensure better health. Here, we look at 2019’s top technology innovations in the field of health that give us a shortcut into a healthier self – health hacks, if you will.

In other words, these incredible health-centric products help us take the guesswork out of the day to day decisions we normally have to make regarding maintaining optimal wellness, freeing up more time to do what we love, with the people we love. If you’re one of the few who have cracked the code and reversed aches, pains, allergies, low energy, tiredness, weakness and other signs of aging – you may already own some of these. If not, read on to see what those in the know can’t live without.

1. Health Sapiens – 24/7 Physicians at Your Fingertips

The easiest way to see a doctor, anytime, anywhere.

Many people simply avoid doctors because it’s such a hassle to get an appointment. Not to mention having to tell everyone from the receptionist, every nurse that comes by, and finally the doctor the reason for your visit. Thankfully this is no longer true. We now have the option to take healthcare in our own hands. Health Sapiens provides a convenient, affordable, around the clock healthcare provider for you and your family. Because let’s face it, we don’t know when we’re going to get sick. Illness strikes on nights and weekends when most offices are closed. Put an end to driving all the way to an office, rushing to an appointment, only to have to sit in a germy waiting room for hours.

2. Aktiv Watch – Life Saving Fitness Monitor

Fastest selling waterproof SmartWatch worldwide.

What other fitness activity tracker do you know that monitors your heart rate and blood pressure, has a blood oxygen sensor, alerts you for notifications and calls (keeping your eyes on the road) and is waterproof? Oh, and did we mention it also records steps, calories and distance. Use this data to track activity, monitor your health and accurately report your condition to your doctor. While on the go or taking it easy, Aktiv Watch is a must have for any lifestyle.

3. MindInsole – Instant Pain Relief

Precise acupressure and magnetic technology to increase circulation and blood flow with every step.

What if you could make your favorite pair of shoes more comfortable AND relieve the ever-present pain in your body that you didn’t even know is connected to your feet? Enter, MindInsoles – a radical new way to massage away the tension in your feet with targeted acupressure from every step.

4. SleepNow – Get A Restful Night’s Sleep from This Adjustable Pillow

Being uncomfortable keeping you from sleeping soundly every night?

You need to. Studies say restful sleep is important for overall health and mental focus. People think a fancy mattress is crucial. But you should consider your pillow too. SleepNow’s technology is perfected to guarantee a perfect night’s sleep, every night. Plus, it’s portable, adjustable, and easy to pack should you need to travel with it. SleepNow luxury pillow is an all-new, hypoallergenic pillow that tens of thousands of people are trusting for a better night’s sleep. It’s an incredible value, too. SleepNow can help your entire family with the aches and pains of an uncomfortable night’s sleep.

5. BuzzBGone – Powerful Mosquito Killer

Get rid of mosquitos and other disease carrying insects with this.

Say goodbye to all those bloodsucking bugs that are out to get you and your family this summer. Protect them and yourself with this safe and effective device. No more harsh chemical sprays. No more insect bites. Customer reviews recommend buying a few BuzzBGone insect zapping traps to create an impenetrable perimeter and kill those bugs once and for all.

6. BreatheGreen – Prevent Mold and Mildew

Get those spores out of your home.

Mold and mildew are major allergens. We’ve all felt the dizzying effects when getting hit with a whiff of it. BreatheGreen traps, filters and neutralizes mold, mildew and other nasty smells in the bathroom, around the shoe rack, and where our pets hangout. Using activated bamboo charcoal BreatheGreen pulls the most intense odors and spores out of the air, purifying them naturally, without leaving a trace. Say goodbye to the sniffles and watery eyes.

7. Blissy – Anti-Aging Pillow Pillowcase

If you don’t upgrade your pillow, at least upgrade your pillowcase.

Use Blissy silk pillowcase to seal up any old pillow to keep bedbugs, skin beetles, dust mites, mold, mildew and other allergens from creeping out and onto your skin at night. Blissy is antibacterial, hypoallergenic, gentle on your hair and skin, and has anti-aging properties to boot! See why top celebrities swear by the power of silk pillowcases for better hair and skin while you sleep.

8. BetterBack – As Seen on Shark Tank

Turn every seat into a back-saving treat.

How’s your posture? Keeping your back aligned may help and prevent many back and body issues most people face. If you’re a fan of the hit TV show Shark Tank, you may have already seen this incredible posture correcting invention. BetterBack turns any seat into an ergonomic seat, keeping your body in perfect alignment. You’ll be amazed that the results reach far beyond easing everyday back pain. See why people are calling it the “15 Minute Miracle”

9. Doc Socks – The Cankle Curing Craze

Dramatically improve circulation in your heels and feet.

Sitting for prolonged periods can really take a toll on your body. Ever feel your shoes getting snug at the end of a long drive or from traveling? Keeping your circulation moving is key to avoiding cramps, swollen feet, and dreaded cankles. While there are a lot of compressions socks on the market Doc Socks remains the highest rated and best-selling of them all, and for good reason!

10. Mite Fighter – Get Rid of Bedbug Allergens

Keep the mites away with ease

Fun fact: the average bed is crawling with 10 million dust mites. A build of their feces and shedding are one of the biggest causes of allergies in America. Eliminate them now! Not only does Mite Fighter keep mites away, it also repels common creepy crawlies found in around the home, campsites and hotels like cockroaches, fleas, ticks, and skin beetles. The best part is, Mite Fighter does all of this naturally!

11. Fever Patrol – Touchless Thermometer

Is your drugstore thermometer accurate?

We’ve all been there. Getting sick is awful but it’s gut-wrenching to see your little one suffering. What are we to do? When should we alert the doctor? You can try to keep a thermometer in your baby’s mouth for long enough and struggle with reading it, or you can use Fever Patrol’s touchless thermometer that gives you a fast and accurate reading

12. NatureSpa – How Clean Is Your Shower Water?

Shower Under a Pure Waterfall

Most people don’t realize what the accumulation of hard water and harsh chemicals used to recycle our shower water does to our hair, skin and ultimate health. Not to mention, if you live in an older home, do you really want to shower with what’s coming out of those pipes? Toxic water can cause all sort of ailments like rashes, dandruff, scaly skin, and even acne. NatureSpa is an easy and affordable way to purify your shower water.

13. 911 Help Now – Help Is 1 Click Away

A simple device with a big impact and life-saving results with no monthly fees or contracts.

Emergencies happen. Get the peace of mind that help one only a click away. No fumbling with your phone, worrying about cell reception, carrying a bulky device. 911 Help Now is the best solution out there to keep yourself and your loved ones safe in an emergency. Rest assured that first responders will be by your side in no time.

14. Hearing Hero – Amplify Your World

Being able to accurately hear the world around you is extremely important.

It can even be a safety concern. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Hear what’s coming and be prepared. Save yourself time, money, and a trip to the doctor. Pop in Hearing Hero’s comfortable, slim, and discreet hearing aids before you head out the door to cancel out any white noise while amplifying sounds in and around you. Also, enjoy crisp conversation with friends and family. Hear tones in music playing on the radio you never heard before. Watch TV without cranking up the volume.

15. ClipperPro – Not Your Grandma’s Nail Clippers

If you clip your nails, you need ClipperPro.

Forget those tiny medicine cabinet clippers that slip and break nails with a dull blade! Current nail clippers require odd, uncomfortable movements of your wrist, and a strong squeeze between your thumb and pointer finger to do its job. But a simple task in everyday life has finally been given a scientific makeover. With its patented swivel-blade design ClipperPro is a breeze to use on yourself, children, and elderly relatives.

