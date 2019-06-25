House Passes $383 Billion Spending Package

The House passed a $383 billion spending package on Tuesday, which includes funding for a number of different government agencies.

The package included five funding bills and passed the House in a vote of 227-194. It includes funds for Commerce and Justice; Agriculture, Interior, Environment; Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; and Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, according to The Hill.

The passage makes it so that now 9 of 12 appropriations bills have been completed before the July 4 recess. The house was hoping to have all 12 bills passed by the end of June. However, that will no longer happen.

Democrats in the House are also planning on passing a 10th bill, which would fund financial services and general government services, later this week. (RELATED: The House Is Set To Vote On Trillion Dollar Spending Bill. No One Has Read It)

The House will still need to complete the task of funding homeland security, over which Democrats and Republicans have constantly clashed due to certain policies proposed by President Donald Trump, such as the border wall.