Michael Avenatti Takes A Shot At Meghan McCain’s Accomplishments, Twitter Users Note The Irony

Michael Avenatti (Don Emmert-AFP-Getty) Meghan McCain (Cindy Ord-Getty)
Scott Morefield Reporter

Attorney Michael Avenatti reaped the whirlwind on Twitter after writing that “The View” co-host Meghan McCain hasn’t “accomplished” anything “in her life” other than being the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain.

“Other than being born as the daughter to John McCain, can someone please again remind me what the hell Meghan McCain has ever accomplished in her life?” he wrote. “Especially as it relates to publicly commenting on issues like degrading children in custody?”

The former Stormy Daniels attorney, currently under indictment in multiple jurisdictions for alleged crimes including extortion and embezzling client funds, was referring to McCain’s Wednesday debate with fellow co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on the nature of migrant detention centers.

“Calling these places torture facilities,” she said. “I understand it’s a humanitarian crisis. It’s horrific to detain — like you said, people in jail get soap and toothpaste. But I know what a torture facility looks like. I’ve been to one. I know.” (RELATED: Avenatti Takes Aim At Grassley, Hits Feinstein By Mistake)

Stating that “hyperbole is important,” McCain told her co-hosts that her father “couldn’t lift me above his head as a child because of his torture wounds.”

Avenatti predictably received plenty of blowback for his McCain criticism, much of which focused on the fact that he has ample worries of his own.