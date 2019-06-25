Michael Avenatti Takes A Shot At Meghan McCain’s Accomplishments, Twitter Users Note The Irony

Attorney Michael Avenatti reaped the whirlwind on Twitter after writing that “The View” co-host Meghan McCain hasn’t “accomplished” anything “in her life” other than being the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain.

“Other than being born as the daughter to John McCain, can someone please again remind me what the hell Meghan McCain has ever accomplished in her life?” he wrote. “Especially as it relates to publicly commenting on issues like degrading children in custody?”

Other than being born as the daughter to John McCain, can someone please again remind me what the hell Meghan McCain has ever accomplished in her life? Especially as it relates to publicly commenting on issues like degrading children in custody? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 25, 2019

The former Stormy Daniels attorney, currently under indictment in multiple jurisdictions for alleged crimes including extortion and embezzling client funds, was referring to McCain’s Wednesday debate with fellow co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on the nature of migrant detention centers.

“Calling these places torture facilities,” she said. “I understand it’s a humanitarian crisis. It’s horrific to detain — like you said, people in jail get soap and toothpaste. But I know what a torture facility looks like. I’ve been to one. I know.” (RELATED: Avenatti Takes Aim At Grassley, Hits Feinstein By Mistake)

Stating that “hyperbole is important,” McCain told her co-hosts that her father “couldn’t lift me above his head as a child because of his torture wounds.”

Avenatti predictably received plenty of blowback for his McCain criticism, much of which focused on the fact that he has ample worries of his own.

Dude, thinkin’ you might consider slowin’ down on the @twitter trolling and maybe focus on that legal defense. https://t.co/KoOhDS6HIV — Bill Spadea (@BillSpadea) June 25, 2019

“Other than being indicted for embezzlement, identity theft, extortion, and defrauding a porn star…” https://t.co/4qM69JLFP9 — Former Future WH Press Secretary Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 25, 2019

You’ve degraded America and our media/political system with your perfidious stories and ubiquitous amounts of air time. Thank God there’s ppl like @MeghanMcCain to call you out for your shitty pontifications that we had to listen to for months on end. https://t.co/kLnDOI4WlM — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) June 25, 2019

This from the guy whose next great accomplishment will be getting disbarred. https://t.co/jvaPj4T7y6 — neontaster (@neontaster) June 25, 2019

From a creepy porn lawyer who’s been charged for stealing $$ from a stripper, fraud, identity theft & facing over 50 yrs in prison right now for a slew of indictments. Ignore him @MeghanMcCain Your voice & opinion matters. His does not. @TheView https://t.co/2id3nf6PKf — Adriana Cohen (@AdrianaCohen16) June 25, 2019

Some people don’t need to call out other people. For anything. https://t.co/GN4pDWZZGD — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) June 25, 2019

This coming from a guy who’s major accomplishments are alleged to include embezzling money from his clients. https://t.co/x3Qk6F5nP0 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 25, 2019