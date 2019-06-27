Buttigieg Admits He Failed To Remove ‘Systemic Racism’ In South Bend

Mayor of South Bend Indiana explained how his city’s police department is falling short of his expectations when it comes to policing and racial bias, during the second part of the 2020 Democratic debate, Thursday.

He said that the case of Eric Logan, a black man who was allegedly shot by a police officer without a body cam, demonstrates a larger problem of systemic racism in policing.

“In the last five years civil rights activist in our country have led a national debate over race and the criminal justice system. Your community in South Bend Indiana has recently been in uproar over and officer involved shooting . the police force in South Bend is not 6% black in a city that is 26% black. Why has that not improved over your two terms as mayor?” Rachel Maddow asked Buttigieg.

“Because I couldn’t get it done,” Buttigieg explained.

“My community is in anguish right now, because of an officer involved shooting, a black man, Eric Logan, killed by a white officer. I’m not allowed to take sides until the investigation comes back. the officer said he was attacked with a knife but he didn’t have his body camera on,” he explained.

“I could walk you through all the things that we have done as a community. All of the steps that we took from bias training to de-escalation, but it didn’t save the life of Eric Logan,” he said. (RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Says America Was Never That Great)

“Until we move policing out tof the shadow of systemic racism, whatever this particular incident teaches us we will be left with the bigger problem of the fact that there is a wall of mistrust put up, one racist act at a time.”

