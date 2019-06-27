Child Drag Queens: A Pride Month Media Obsession

As pride month comes to an end, the media is hellbent on celebrating underage drag queens — unconcerned with the sexuality inherent in drag performance — even though they previously demonized beauty contestants and swimsuit models for their promotion of “beauty stereotypes.”

Just eight years ago CNN ran a story with the headline, “Toddlers and Tiaras’ and sexualizing 3-year-olds.” The CNN report criticizes The Learning Channel (TLC) for airing a show that they view as nothing more than “sexed-up toddlers” in dresses for entertainment. The story goes on to call for parents across the country to, “renew their commitment to teach their children that they are valued for who they are, not for how sexy they look.”

In an article recently published by the Huffington Post the outlet denounces Sports Illustrated Magazine for not properly adapting their models to the #MeToo era of woke feminism.

In a stark contrast to some media’s opposition to girls’ beauty pageants, last weekend, ABC’s Houston affiliate KTRK broadcast a story celebrating a 9-year-old child drag queen for “spreading a message of love and inclusiveness.”

The child goes by the name Keegan while performing under the stage name “Kween KeeKee.” Keegan has appeared in several online videos courtesy of his parents who run his social media, which has several thousand followers.

A video from last year appears to show Keegan dancing at the “Austin International Drag Fest” while grown adults throw dollar bills onto the stage during his performance.

The show begins with an introduction from an adult purple-haired drag queen. Keegan can be seen jumping around the stage in a silver dress and wig while a toddler watches from the audience.

“A third grade teacher asked her class what they wanted to be when they grow up, Keegan wrote in his memory book, ‘gender creative,'” said the ABC affiliate’s report. “Keegan said he can be himself when he’s wearing a dress.”

The story goes on to show the child, Keegan, in a cape giving advice for anyone struggling with their identity. (RELATED: Fictional Poster Of Transgender Woman In Tight Clothing Sends Social Justice Twitter Into A Rage)

Houston has a history of promoting drag performances to children. “Drag Queen Storytime” is an event hosted by the Houston Public Library that features professional drag queens reading books to young children. The stated goal is to, “To promote diversity, understanding, inclusion and fun.”

The event has always been a controversial affair within Houston, especially after it was discovered that the library allowed a convicted child sex offender to read to the children. The drag queen in question went by the name “Tatiana Mala Nina,” but his real name is Alberto Garza, a 32-year-old child sex offender, who was convicted of assaulting an 8-year-old boy in 2009 and received five years of probation and community supervision, according to the Houston Chronicle. (RELATED: Houston Public Library Apologizes For Allowing Sex Offender To Read To Kids During ‘Drag Queen Story Time’)

“In our review of our process and of this participant, we discovered that we failed to complete a background check as required by our own guidelines,” said the library in a statement. “We deeply regret this oversight and the concern this may cause our customers. We realize this is a serious matter.”

The advocacy group Mass Resistance originally discovered the drag queen’s real identity and criminal record.

Tracy Shannon, a spokesperson for Mass Resistance, criticized the Houston Library stating, “If they had done their job and due diligence, if they had said wait…maybe it’s not a good idea to have a sex offender who at 200 pounds and 5-foot-11 assaulted an 8-year-old boy!”

In March, the Houston Library discontinued “Drag Queen Storytime.”

ABC Houston’s article about Kween KeeKee received major backlash when it was shared on social media.

The post was “ratioed” with nearly 7.4 thousand responses to the tweet and only 543 retweets and 946 likes. Several users suggested that the story may be in violation of Twitter’s child sexual exploitation policy.

Twitter was unwilling to comment on whether the post violated their policy stating, “We’ll continue to review reports and take action in line with our rules.”

Jonah Goldberg pointed towards the media’s hypocrisy of celebrating little boys in drag while showing outrage towards female child beauty pageants.

Keegan’s parents declined to be interviewed without pre-approval of the story, and stated that, “We are not interested. We would also like to make it clear that if you slander our child, we will seek legal action. Please do not include our child in this article.”

Keegan isn’t the only child drag queen that media have been celebrating. Outlets such as the Huffington Post and PinkNews have a history of featuring children in drag as young as 9-years-old in sympathetic articles.

Last year the Huffington Post promoted Desmond Naples, who at the time was ten years old, as “proof that the future is queer.”

Some expressed concern over the Post’s decision to feature Desmond. Psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson said at the time, “In what moral universe is it acceptable to encourage a 10 yr old boy to dress like an adult male mimicking a sexualized adult female, use that as a ticket to fame and then claim it as virtue?”

Tom O’Carroll, convicted in 2006 in the UK for distributing child pornography, and former chairman of the Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE) referred to Desmond in blog post written last month as a “pretty young boy” and “sexy kid.”

On Tuesday Desmond’s mother responded to the post on Instagram saying, “We do not approve of his statements & have written to @wordpressdotcom several times but they have yet to remove it. It is highly inappropriate to speak of minors in this manner.”

She also goes on to bash conservative media saying, “The Conservative press is currently accusing us of purposely attracting pedophiles & accusing the LGBTQ community of supporting this.” She does not cite nor specifically mention which conservative outlet has blamed her family.

A photo shoot posted on Desmond’s Instagram on June 12th shows him standing next to a person wearing a shirt that says, “Angels Have No Gender But Lots Of Sex.”

Desmond’s parents also declined to comment beyond stating, “You a writing a smear piece, obviously. Desmond is a minor, therefore, we should have the right, as well as the other parents, to approve what is being said about their minor child. There are laws protecting children. I would like our lawyer to step in and get involved at this point.”

“We have no interest in participating in the fiction the Daily Caller creates,” said Desmond’s parents in a final statement. “Whatever you write, I expect to see the truth exactly as I have provided it. You want our reaction…then look at those links I sent. Any slander of our minor child, sexualizing, discussing his orientation in a sexual manner, or homophobic hate speech will result in our seeking legal action.”

Professor and registered dietitian Dr. Martina M. Cartwright has suggested that parents who put their children in competitive body contest such as female beauty pageants are often doing it for themselves, resulting in harm to the child.

“Extreme pageant parents often put their kids in pageants for the attention and fame,” said Cartwright in a 2012 article for Psychology Today. “Media portrayals of pageants reinforce the fairy tale façade that physical beauty is linked to fame, fortune and happiness, a notion that may tarnish the self-worth of young girls who participate in or view pageants.”

Children’s health experts have spoken out in the past concerning the affect transgender ideology may have on children. Dr. Michelle Cretella, is the executive director of the American College of Pediatricians, in a piece at The Daily Signal she says, “Transgender ideology is not just infecting our laws. It is intruding into the lives of the most innocent among us — children — and with the apparent growing support of the professional medical community.”

She was later interviewed on Tucker Carlson Tonight:

