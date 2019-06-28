Behind-The-Scenes: Our Debate Watch Party Was Off-The-Walls Insane

We were fortunate enough to spend Thursday night’s debate hangin’ out with the good folks over at the Daily Caller News Foundation.

And things got a little crazy.

What do you think? Will Joe Biden be able to hold off the rest of the pack following that dismal performance?

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your Patriots subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!