Ukraine Named The Sexiest Country In The World, America Comes In At 45

America is apparently a pretty ugly country.

According to a survey of 1.5 million people from Big Seven Travel, Ukraine was named the hottest country in the world. They were followed by Denmark, the Philippines, Brazil and Australia to round out the top five.

America, the land of freedom and opportunity, came in at an embarrassing 45.

Ukraine? Is that serious? The only person I can even name from Ukraine is Mila Kunis. Sure, she's pretty attractive, but I can name half a dozen Brazilians off the top of my head much more attractive.

Have you ever heard of Lais Ribeiro? Absolute certified smoke.

There's not too much to complain about with Denmark being right at the top. After all, they did provide the world with Josephine Skriver.

That alone is enough to put them right at the top.

Now let's get to America and our embarrassing 45th overall finish. What a disgrace to this great country. What an absolute slap in the face.

If you don't think we have hot women here, then you're a moron. I suggest you walk around on the University of Wisconsin campus during a football Saturday and then try to tell me we don't have hot women in this country.

I've seen more hot women on State Street at 9:00 am in the fall than the entire country of Ukraine has multiplied by ten. You could skip a quarter down the road and hit half a dozen of them.

Anybody who honestly believes America is that ugly of a country is too dumb to argue with. It's that simple.

Yes, other countries have women who can compete with the best of them. Trust me, I would know. The hottest models in the world played a substantial role in my journey to becoming king of the internet.

That's how I know America's rank on this list is complete garbage. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I think most of you will agree with me.

H/T: Barstool Sports