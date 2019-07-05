If Conservatives Don’t Win On Immigration, None Of The Other Issues Matter

Unless the United States gets some handle on unfettered immigration — particularly from Third World countries — all the other issues will be lost no matter how hard conservatives fight.

It’s a discussion fraught with controversy, as Democrats and open-borders types are often quick to label any opposition to their immigration policy proposals as “racist” and “xenophobic,” but unless Republicans are content to resign themselves to the virtual dust-bin of history, it’s a discussion that must be taken up urgently.

Recent evidence says they may be starting to understand at least some aspects of this crucial fact. A February 2019 PEW Research analysis shows Republican voters are finally starting to view immigration as a top concern, particularly compared to prior decades. While the issue never made the top five in 1999 or 2009, it came in at number four in 2019, right behind terrorism, the economy, and social security.

Notably, “morality” was number four in 1999, but hasn’t appeared since. Yet so-called “social issues” are still of great concern to the diminishing yet still significant evangelical Christian base of the Republican Party. Ask any conservative evangelical what the most important issues are, and they’ll likely cite abortion, religious freedom, and even gay marriage.

Some evangelicals would doubtless list immigration among those, probably right after abortion, and feel quite justified in doing so given their belief that saving unborn lives is a moral imperative. But most GOP voters, Christian and non-Christian alike, likely consider it a side issue — important, but not nearly as important as issues they think more directly impact them, such as the economy, gun rights, economic freedom, and the ones listed above.

Despite having left their socialistic, big government-centric nations behind, history has proven that the majority of Hispanic immigrants, save Cuban-Americans, tend to support Democrats and big government when they arrive. We are told they are ‘pro-family, pro-God, and pro-morality,’ but the fact is the majority of them vote for Democrats when they gain the vote, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by Democratic pundits longing for the day when there will changing demographics will bring a “permanent Democratic majority.”

If you are a conservative and dare notice, however, they’ll call you a “racist.”

Retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor said as much during a June appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” contending that the Democratic Party wants de facto open borders because they know the “demographic change” of late favors them. To prove it, he brought up the point, agreed-upon by all, that Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan could never be elected to statewide office in California if they were to run today. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’ )

“Why?” Macgregor asked rhetorically. “It’s called demographic change, and right now the largest ethnic minority in California is largely Mexican and Hispanic. … The Latinos — the Mexicans — are the base of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party has decided they are the future for the left in the United States. The more of these people that can be brought in illegally as well as legally, the better it is for the Democratic Party because their goal is to transform the United States into a facsimile of California.”

In fact, George W. Bush’s 40 percent of the Hispanic vote in 2004 marked a high point for that particular group’s support. While Republicans have succeeded in winning over anywhere from one to two out of five Hispanics, the prospect of going any higher seems dim given that today’s brand of immigrants aren’t generally coming here for freedom per se, as prior generations of immigrants have, but rather for economic reasons and instability in their home countries.

“But the nation’s transformation is remaking the national electoral map as well,” Pete Saunders wrote for Forbes in 2016. “It’s been well noted that states like Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina, strongly conservative and Republican for decades, have become battleground states in part because of the surging numbers of minority voters in the last couple of decades.”

The biggest domino to fall will be absolutely devastating to conservatives. US News & World Report senior writer Susan Milligan thinks Texas’ “growing Hispanic population” could turn it purple, and eventually blue, in the coming years. When this happens, the GOP will have about the same odds of winning a national election as Ronald Reagan would of winning California’s governorship today. (Tucker Exposes ‘Ruling Class’ Behind Border Policy Uproar: ‘Their Goal Is To Change Your Country Forever’)

The opposite argument, of course, is that it doesn’t or shouldn’t matter who comes to these shores, that any people group is just as prone to adopting the liberty-loving principles shared by American conservatives as any other. Some do, obviously, but far too many do not. They are correct in that perhaps it shouldn’t matter, but the fact that it does matter is sadly incontrovertible. The current demographic changes are transforming America politically in favor of liberals.

These days, the majority of immigrants to the United States comes from Central America, particularly Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. They are economic migrants, many of whom send money back to family members in their home countries. Though conservatives who mention the political trajectory of recent immigrants will be accused of racism, it must be noted that Cubans who came to the United States fleeing communism in their home countries do tend to vote Republican, and should there be a tide of socialist-loving white Canadians coming because of a future economic crash, the same concerns would apply.

In politics, without votes, you can’t win. Democrats have chosen to abandon their former core middle-class American constituency and import their votes from Third World countries whose former residents are all-too-happy to comply. If conservatives allow this to continue unabated, it’s game over.