Pop Off The Summer Right: Here Are The Top 3 Popcorn Poppers For Cooking Over An Open Fire

Everything is more fun outdoors in the summer time. One of my favorite activities in the summer is putting up a big outdoor movie screen and gathering family and friends for an outdoor showing. When we do this, we usually set up a popcorn bar with all of the fixings. The main question is how do we want to make the popcorn? Popcorn cooked over an open fire is the best! If you are planning an outdoor movie night, hosting a sleepover, or camping out anytime soon, you may want to make a batch of outdoor popcorn of your own. Here are the 3 best popcorn poppers for use over an open flame:

1. The Wabash Valley Farms Traditional Shake and Pop Outdoor Popcorn Popper is lightweight aluminum kettle created for open fire use. It is perfect for making everyone’s favorite snack outdoors. The extended 18-inch handle allows you to use it over an open campfire, fire pit, or even a backyard grill while still maintaining a safe distance from the flames. In just a few minutes, the Shake and Pop provides you with 3 quarts of perfectly popped corn. It measures 11.5 x 4 x 7.2 inches and weighs 13.1 ounces. This durable black metal product is Amazon’s Choice for campfire popcorn poppers and it ranked the 8th best selling of any of their popcorn poppers. Per reviews, it is also one of the public’s favorite. With over 5,600 reviews, the item maintains a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on the site. Reviewers comments include, “This popper is good quality and makes perfect popcorn every time.” every kernel pops,” and “so glad I purchased this!” Amazon sells the Shake and Pop Outdoor Popper for $17.91.





2. The Whirley Pop Open Fire Popcorn Popper Gift Set is another product designated as Amazon’s Choice. According to the website, the Whirley Pop works equally well with indoor or outdoor fires. You can use it with a campfire, fire pit, backyard grill, or indoor open fireplace. Made from stainless steel, it measures 15.5 x 10.25 x 5 inches. It makes up to 4 quarts of popcorn within 4-5 minutes. Plus, the set comes with everything you need. There’s no measuring necessary. Everything is pre-packaged and ready to go. It includes 5 kits with popping corn, buttery salt and gourmet popping oil, and a seasoning sampler. Flavors include movie theater butter, creamy ranch, buttery jalapeno, and zesty cheddar cheese. This product is also incredibly easy to clean up, as it wipes clean with a paper towel. The lightweight durable popper lists for$34.99 on Amazon. Reviewers call it “easy to use,” and they say it “pops everything,” and “makes a great gift!”



