Disneyland And Anaheim PD Investigating After Video Of Brawl Inside Park Goes Viral

Disneyland and the Anaheim Police Department are investigating video of a violent brawl inside the park that has since gone viral.

“APD [Anaheim Police Department] is aware of a video going viral of a fight inside @Disneyland on Saturday. We responded to investigate,” a spokesperson for the police department told the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

WATCH:

“All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative,” the person added. “A report was taken. There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue.” (RELATED: Thieves Make Off With Trailer Full Disneyland Passes Worth Nearly $1 Million)

Disneyland Park also released a statement that read, “In response to guests’ concerns regarding the altercation at Disneyland––any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to @AnaheimPD.”

It comes after video taken Saturday in the park surfaced, showing several men and women punching and hitting each other in Mickey’s ToonTown area, a place that is typically for the youngest Disneyland park attendees.

A couple of times in the clip, it appears that things have cooled off among the group only to see them start hitting each other once again. We can even see young children in the area of the fight, some in strollers.

It also appears several witnesses and staff members tried to to break up the fight.