Cory Booker Staffer Calls Mitch McConnell A ‘Piece Of S*it’

A staffer for Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker (D-N.J.) has called Senate Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell a “piece of shit.”

McConnell was under fire Tuesday for pushing back against his political enemies who are trashing him for comparing himself to former President Obama. On Tuesday, McConnell told reporters that he and Obama are both descendants of slaveowners who do not support reparations.

“This man is truly a piece of shit,” tweeted Tess Seger, a staffer for Booker, who added, “If you’re as pissed, it’s a good day to donate to [Kentucky Democrats].”

Seger was reacting to McConnell comparing himself to Obama.

“I find myself once again in the same position as President Obama,” McConnell told reporters. “We both oppose reparations. We both are the descendants of slave owners.”

The Mirror reached out to Booker spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

Booker may not be too upset about his staffer’s action.

Back in June, the presidential hopeful remarked that a conversation about slavery reparations was most definitely in order.

“I believe this is an urgent moment,” he testified before a house panel on the topic. “I feel a sense of anger where we are in the United States of America where we have not had direct conversation about a lot of the root causes of a lot of the inequities and the pain and the hurt manifested in economic disparities, manifested in health disparities, manifested in a criminal justice system that is indeed a form of new Jim Crow.”