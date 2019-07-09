Top 5 Wackiest Democratic Candidates

As Democrats gear up for the 2020 race to the White House, there is a packed field of candidates that has been the largest for any political party in American history. Ranging from familiar faces to those with little to no name recognition, these Democrats are trying to stand out by pushing for incoherent radical policies.

Some of these wacky candidates include Jay Inslee, Marianne Williamson, Elizabeth Warren, Eric Swalwell, and Bernie Sanders.

After the first round of debates it looks like the field is starting to shrink with Eric Swalwell, Congressman from CA dropping out of race.

Let’s see who falls out next!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the latest from The Daily Caller video team and subscribe to our Youtube channel to make sure you never miss out!