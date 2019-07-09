Here’s Where America’s Largest Teachers’ Union Stands On Abortion

The largest teachers’ union in the United States took a pro-abortion stance, promising to “vigorously oppose” all attacks on Roe v. Wade.

The National Education Association adopted New Business Item 56 as an amendment over the weekend, promising to oppose any attacks on abortion laws and to defend abortion access, according to the organization’s website.

“Through existing media channels, the NEA will honor the leadership of women, non-binary, and trans people, and other survivors who have come forward to publicly name their rapists and attackers in the growing, international, #MeToo movement,” New Business Item 56 reads.

“Furthermore, the NEA will include an assertion of our defense of a person’s right to control their own body, especially for women, youth, and sexually marginalized people,” the organization added.

“The NEA vigorously opposes all attacks on the right to choose and stands on the fundamental right to abortion under Roe v. Wade.” (RELATED: Here Are The Details On California’s Sex Education)

The NEA did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation as to why it chose this abortion stance.

Business Item 56 added that this is a response to “misogynistic forces” acting under President Donald Trump that “want to abolish the gains of the women’s right movement.”

The business item also notes that it “cannot be accomplished” without $2,500 and additional staff.

The NEA says it advocates “for education professionals” and unites “our members and the nation to fulfill the promise of public education to prepare every student to succeed in a diverse and interdependent world.”

The association, which boasts of 3.2 million members, advertises that it espouses equal opportunity, a just society, democracy, professionalism, partnership and collective action.

Educators gathered at an NEA Representative Assembly over the weekend, the NEA Today noted, where they strategized how to influence the upcoming 2020 elections. The assembly hosted a Strong Public Schools Presidential Forum featuring 10 presidential candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Kamala Harris, Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tim Ryan, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcías said in her keynote address that NEA is accomplishing work that scares the likes of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. DeVos’s office did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

“I want to remind all of us of the influence and power we have in the lives of our students, in our schools, and our communities,” said Kentucky custodial supervisor Matthew Powell, who is the 2019 NEA ESP of the Year.

“That power is available to each and every one of us, every day, in big ways and in seemingly small ways … Never forget, we are the experts when it comes to public education.”