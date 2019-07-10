REVIEW: ‘Aziz Ansari: Right Now’ Is An Incredible Standup Special

Aziz Ansari’s new comedy special on Netflix is awesome.

The special is titled “Aziz Ansari: Right Now,” and is awesome from start to finish. Unfortunately, there aren’t many clips floating around the web, but I’ll do what I can to cover the best points.

The most important thing to remember here is that Aziz was accused of sexual misconduct due to what I think most would describe as a bad date back in 2018. In all of the accusations during the #MeToo era, his might have been the dumbest. He was accused of giving a woman “the claw” by putting his fingers in her mouth. You can read the full post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @azizansari on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

For what at worst could have been described as an awkward interaction during a sexual encounter, Aziz was in the headlines like he was some monster thanks to the woke mentality sweeping across our culture.

This clearly stuck with him as he prepared his new comedy special. He addresses it right off the bat, and spends a large chunk of the special attacking people for being too woke.

I won’t give away too many of the jokes, but I think it’s safe to say Aziz doesn’t like people who love to be woke. I don’t blame him. Those are the people who tried to change his awkward date into a massive scandal.

He also takes some shots at white people who get woke to appeal to minorities. We all know these kinds of people, and they all suck.

There is also a few great moments spent on R. Kelly and Michael Jackson. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody.

R. Kelly has appeared in previous specials from Aziz, which aired before the music star was arrested. He went back to the well in hysterical fashion.

He also ties it all together with Osama Bin Laden in a way that will have you laughing out loud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @azizansari on May 29, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

It’s great to see Aziz back to being at the top of his game. The insane accusation against him was an embarrassment to the #MeToo movement, and I think most people realize that fact.

Luckily, he’s back to making us all laugh and it looks like he’s successfully moved forward from 2018. I’m glad to have him back to the top of his game.

It’s where he belongs and it’s where we all enjoy him being at.