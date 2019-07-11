Democratic Candidates Won’t Say If Illegal Immigrants Should Receive Free College

Major Democratic presidential candidates have revealed recently that they believe illegal immigrants should have access to free health care, but does this apply to other government programs as well?

During the second night of the first Democratic debates in Miami, Florida, every single candidate on stage raised their hands when asked if the approximately 11 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S. deserve health care. Government-run health care programs are already estimated to cost trillions of dollars over ten years. (RELATED: Every Dem Says Illegal Immigrants Should Get Health Insurance)

Here’s where some of the candidates stand:

Bernie Sanders: Said his Medicare-for-all plan would “absolutely” cover illegal immigrants

Joe Biden: Raised his hand at debate

Pete Buttigieg: “We do ourselves no favor by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care.”

Julian Castro: “It’s the right thing to do. We’re not going to let people living in this country die because they can’t see a doctor.”

Kamala Harris: Raised her hand at debate

Cory Booker: “First of all, this is not a progressive decision. It’s a common sense thing.”

Beto O’Rourke: Raised his hand at debate

Meanwhile, a number of these very same 2020 hopefuls have also endorsed programs that make college free or debt-free:

Bernie Sanders: Supports taxing the wealthy to make college tuition-free for all attendees. Also wants to cancel student loan debt.

Joe Biden: Endorsed 4 years of free tuition at public colleges in 2015

Julian Castro: Supports tuition-free college and apprenticeships

Kamala Harris: Supports debt-free college

Cory Booker: Supports debt-free college

Beto O’Rourke: Supports debt-free public college

The Daily Caller reached out to top 2020 candidates who said illegal immigrants should receive free health care to ask if they also believe illegal immigrants have a right to free college. If illegal immigrants should have access to one federal program, why not the other? Where do these candidates draw the line on free government programs — paid for by the U.S. taxpayer — for immigrants who reside in the country illegally? Illegal immigrant children are currently able to access K-12 education through the public school system.

None of the campaigns we reached out to bothered to respond within 48 hours.

Bernie Sanders: No response

Joe Biden: No response

Pete Buttigieg: No response

Julian Castro:No response

Kamala Harris:No response

Cory Booker:No response

Beto O’Rourke: No response

A CNN poll shows that 59% of Americans are opposed to giving free health care to illegal immigrants. The Democratic candidates will now have to explain how far they will go to place the interests of illegal immigrants over those of American citizens, and it’s not a winning issue.