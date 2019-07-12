Report: Trump Considering Replacing DNI Dan Coats

President Donald Trump is considering replacing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Axios first reported on Friday.

Five sources with knowledge told Axios that the president has been floating the idea of getting rid of Coats for months, and once source suggested the change could happen “sooner rather than later.”

“It’s time for a change. Dan’s a great guy but the president doesn’t listen to him anymore,” one government source told Axios.

Fox News and CNN both followed up Axios’ article with their own reports exploring Trump’s plans to upheave the DNI. Both confirmed that Trump has been holding meetings with staff to discuss replacing Coats.

The president was also reportedly interested in eliminating the Office of the Director of National Intelligence entirely, but was told it is not politically possible. Instead, he now is looking at ways to “downsize” the agency.

Coats issued the following statement in response to Axios’ report:

“I am focused on doing my job, and it is frustrating to repeatedly be asked to respond to anonymous sources and unsubstantiated, often false rumors that undercut the critical work of the Intelligence Community and its relationship with the President. I am proud to lead an IC singularly focused on the vital mission of providing timely and unbiased intelligence to President Trump, Vice President Pence and the national security team in support of our nation’s security”

Coats joined the administration in March 2017 and has since angered the president on multiple occasions, including when he contradicted Trump on Russian meddling in Helsinki last July. Coats later reacted awkwardly at the Aspen Security Forum when he found out that Trump was planning a second summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin. (RELATED: Coats Walks Back Aspen Remarks On Trump-Putin Summit)

He apologized for that reaction, saying he did not intend to disrespect the president.

Fred Fleitz, the president and CEO of the Center for Security Policy and a former chief of staff to John Bolton, is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Coats.