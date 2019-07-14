Watch Vito Mielnicki Knockout Tamarcus Smith In Impressive Fashion

Vito Mielnicki absolutely housed Tamarcus Smith on Saturday night with a brutal knockout.

Mielnicki, who is only 17-years-old, dropped Smith in the first round after a flurry of punches.

I'm not a boxing expert, but I think it's safe to say he had no problem annihilating Smith. Give the incredible video a watch below.

WOW! What a knockout by Vito Mielnicki pic.twitter.com/JJYqr6zqfo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 14, 2019

My friends, that's what we call getting your butt kicked. I just can't wrap my head around the fact Mielnicki is a damn high school student and he's out there putting people on their backs.

If the fight last night is an indication of things to come, I think it’s safe to say he’s got an extremely bright future ahead of him in the boxing world.

If he’s already winning pro fights as a child, then it would seem like there’s a high chance his potential is through the roof.

It should be a lot of fun to watch Mielnicki over the next few years. Something tells me he is going to do very big things, and I’m here for it.