Amazon’s Choice – Ninja 72 Ounce Countertop Blender Reduced To Only $59!

If you’ve read my other reviews, you know I am a huge fan of Ninja products. If you haven’t already tried one, now is your chance. They are offering remarkable deals during this week’s Amazon’s Prime Day! Here’s one you can take advantage of now. Amazon’s Choice of professional blenders is the Ninja Professional Blenders is the 72 Ounce Countertop Blender with 1000-Watt Base. The 6 crushing blades and four settings work perfectly to turn your preferred combination of fruit, vegetables, yogurt, water, milk, and/or ice cream into a yummy treat for your entire family. The blades are so strong they blast ice into snow consistency within a few seconds. This item is an excellent machine for margaritas, daiquiris, and all your other favorite adult icy cocktails. The machine also comes with 25 recipes and instructions for creating sauces, dips, soups, and a variety of other pureed items. I have owned this machine for over 6 years and we use it daily for breakfast smoothies. It works just as well today as it did when we first received it. Additionally, when my daughter accidentally broke the lid about a month ago, the company sent us a new one immediately, no questions asked. The Ninja is very easy to keep clean. The sturdy plastic blender container, lid, and metal blades are all dishwasher safe and the base wipes clean with a simple wet cloth.

This 72 ounce Ninja Professional blender measures 10.63 x 8.19 x 15.75 inches and weighs 9 pounds. Since we use ours daily, we keep out on the kitchen counter. It would also be easy to store in a cabinet. Amazon has 3,560 reviews on this product and it maintains a 4.3-star out of 5-star rating. Reviewers comments include “highly recommend,” “blades are very sharp,” “best blender we ever had,” and “impressive ice crusher and smoothie maker.” This version of their signature blender retails for $99.99, but you can get it now for only $59! That’s a steal. A traditional blender costs about $30. Plus, they aren’t as powerful and they don’t last. For a little more money, you can invest in a product you will be using for years. It’s worth it. These make great housewarming and shower gifts.



