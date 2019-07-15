Margot Robbie Says She Wore Late Sharon Tate’s Jewelry During Filming On ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Margot Robbie has revealed that she wore the late Sharon Tate’s jewelry during the filming of the highly anticipated film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

The 29-year-old actress, picked to play the role of the murdered 1960s actress who was killed by Charles Manson and his family in 1969, shared during her appearance on the “Today” show Monday that director Quentin Tarantino had secured several pieces from the late actress’ collection. He spoke to Sharon’s sister, Deborah Tate, who gave approval for the use of several items per Page Six. (RELATED: Here’s The First Look Of Margot Robbie’s New Movie)

“It was sometimes very sad to be that closely connected with real life Sharon,” Robbie explained. “It kind of hit you at moments and suddenly the tragedy of it all would kind of hit you and you would be tremendously sad and then other times it just made me feel so happy. But yes, there were moments where it was very sad.”(RELATED: Celebrate Margot Robbie’s Birthday With Her Best Photos On The Internet [SLIDESHOW])

The actress never explained which pieces of jewelry were the ones that helped her channel the Hollywood star for the role.

Robbie was joined by co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Tarantino on the set to talk about their upcoming film, which told the story of the pregnant “Valley of the Dolls” star murdered by Charles Manson and his group.

A description on IMDb about the film read, “A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.”

“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” hits theaters July 26, 2019.